WESTERLY — Westerly Middle used a big third quarter to defeat Davisville, 51-31, in a girls basketball game on Thursday.
Westerly applied full-court, man-to-man defense to outscore Davisville 18-7 in the third quarter and take a 15-point lead at 38-23.
Madison Pellegrino finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs. Pellegrino was 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Lyla Auth had 15 points and five rebounds. Auth was 7 for 11 from the free-throw line.
Danica Jarrett contributed 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Emerson Federico played well on the defensive end against Davisville's top player.
Westerly finished the regular season 9-1 and will be in the playoffs next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
