The Westerly Middle girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins over Winman on Tuesday.
In Warwick, Ella Reyes had 16 points and five rebounds, and Jenna Parker had eight points and five boards as the Westerly girls won 72-21.
Brynn Maynard added seven points and seven steals, and Francesca DeCaro had seven points and five steals as all 13 girls that played scored.
In Westerly, the boys team won 63-32 behind Mike Joyce (15 points), Landon Husereau (12) and Charles Preil 10.
Both teams next play on Thursday. The boys team (2-0) plays at Cole, while the girls host Cole.
— Ken Sorensen
