WESTERLY — Ella Reyes scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Westerly Middle beat Narragansett, 54-29, in a girls basketball game on Thursday.
Reyes also had three steals. Nova Woodward contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Phoebe Brennan finished with seven points and Jenna Parker had eight rebounds.
Westerly (7-1, 5-1 Southern Division) next hosts Warwick Veterans on Tuesday.
In the boys game at Narragansett, Landon Husereau, Ben Eaton and Ferris Nader scored seven points each as Westerly Middle defeated Narragansett, 48-31, in a boys basketball game Thursday.
Westerly is 4-4, 3-3 Southern Division. The Bulldogs next play at Warwick on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
