WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nova Woodward scored 13 points as Westerly Middle downed Chariho, 51-14, in a girls basketball game on Thursday.
Ella Reyes, Jenna Parker and Brynn Maynard each scored six points for the Bulldogs. Abby Champlin finished with six rebounds. Francesca DeCaro and Ella Reyes each contributed five steals.
Westerly (9-1, 7-1 Southern Division) next hosts Groton Middle on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
