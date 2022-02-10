WESTERLY — Westerly Middle allowed just eight points through three quarters and beat Burrillville, 36-19, in the middle school girls basketball tournament Thursday.
Westerly led 32-8 after three quarters.
Lyla Auth finished with 11 points and five rebounds for Westerly. Madison Pellegrino contributed six points and 10 rebounds, and Danica Jarrett had eight points. Peyton Pietraszka scored six points.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 4 Ponaganset or No. 13 Curtis Corner in the quarterfinals on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.