WESTERLY — Luca Fusaro scored all three goals for Westerly Middle in its 3-3 tie with Fitch in a boys soccer game Wednesday.
Liam Jacobson had two assists, and Caleb Martin had one for Westerly. Goalie Ben Eaton made seven saves, and Drew Morrone, Noah roy and John Orlando played well.
— Ken Sorensen
