NORTH KINGSTOWN — Brayden Antoch scored 22 points, but Westerly Middle closed the regular season with a loss to Wickford, 55-42, in a boys basketball game on Thursday.
Thomas Fiore also scored 11 for the Bulldogs. Westerly is 7-3 and is awaiting results from other games to see if it qualified for the postseason.
— Keith Kimberlin
