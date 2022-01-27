JAMESTOWN — Westerly Middle's girls basketball team topped Jamestown, 41-13, on Thursday.
Madison Pellegrino, Casey Macera and Francesca DeCaro each scored six points for Westerly.
The Bulldogs are 6-1 and next travel to Exeter-West Greenwich for a Monday night game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.