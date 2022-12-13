WESTERLY — Landon Husereau scored 16 points and Ben Eaton finished with 13 as Westerly Middle beat Wickford, 76-39, to open its boys basketball season on Tuesday.
Daniel Cummings added 10 points. Westerly next hosts Winman on Tuesday.
In the girls game, Wickford prevailed, 32-18.
Nova Woodward led Westerly with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Reyes had seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Westerly next travels to play Winman on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
