WESTERLY — Landon Husereau scored 14 points, but the Westerly Middle boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 66-56 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday.
Greg West and Ben Eaton added 10 points each for Westerly.
Westerly finished the Southern Division regular season at 5-5 and will travel to Narragansett for a playoff game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
