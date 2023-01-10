JAMESTOWN — Mike Colucci scored 12 points and Landon Husereau finished with 12 as Westerly Middle beat Jamestown, 81-15, in a boys basketball game Tuesday.
Ferris Nader, Jack Parker and Charles Preil added eight points each for Westerly.
Westerly (4-3, 3-2 Southern Division) next plays at Narragansett on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Westerly also won the girls game, 61-12. Ella Reyes finished with 11 points. Luciana Marchionne contributed eight points and Hazel Gervasini had six.
— Keith Kimberlin
