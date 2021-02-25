WESTERLY — Tyler Brayman scored 10 points and the Westerly Middle boys basketball team edged Chariho, 35-31, on Thursday.
Westerly led 22-15 at the half, but Chariho rallied to take a 29-24 lead in the third quarter. Westerly came from behind to earn the win.
Mike Poole and Cooper Maher each added eight points for Westerly.
Westerly (1-4) next travels to Wickford on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
