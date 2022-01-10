SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle lost to Curtis Corner, 47-40, in a boys basketball game Monday.
Westerly trailed 30-6 at the half, but rallied to cut the deficit to six points with two minutes left before losing.
Brayden Antoch led Westerly in scoring with 18 points. Ben Eaton had eight.
Westerly (1-2) next hosts Chariho on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
