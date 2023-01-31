NARRAGANSETT — Westerly Middle lost to Narragansett, 54-43, in the first round of the Southern Division boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
Westerly trailed 47-26 at halftime. The team was able to cut its deficit to three, 34-31, with about 10 minutes left in the game, but that's as close as it would get.
Mike Joyce scored 13 points and Dan Cummings had 12 for Westerly. Farris Nader added nine points.
Westerly finished the season 7-6.
— Ken Sorensen
