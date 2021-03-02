NORTH KINGSTOWN — Mike Poole and Alex Sammataro scored 10 points each as Westerly Middle defeated Wickford, 53-20, in a boys basketball game Tuesday.
Lucas Pennell added seven points for the Bulldogs. Westerly finished the season 2-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.