WESTERLY — Luke Gwaltney and Jack Zerbarini combined to pitch a five-hitter as Westerly Middle beat Chariho, 5-2, in a baseball game on Thursday.
Gwaltney and Zerbarini, the winning pitcher, each had hits and RBIs. Christian Mancini drove in two runs.
Westerly next plays at Wickford on April 18.
— Keith Kimberlin
