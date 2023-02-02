WESTERLY — Nova Woodward had 22 points and five steals to lead the Westerly Middle girls basketball team over Davisvile, 55-21, and into the Southern Division finals.
Westerly, seeded second, will face either No. 1 Wickford or No. 5 Cole for the title on Tuesday.
Jenna Parker added five points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Ella Reyes finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals for Westerly (14-1).
Santanaa Hameline (four points) and Francesca DeCaro (four points) led the team's man-to-man defense, which helped Westerly lead 29-7 at halftime.
— Ken Sorensen
