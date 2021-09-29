NARRAGANSETT — Greg West finished second as the Westerly Middle School boys cross country team won one decision and lost two in a quad meet with Quest, Wickford and Narragansett on Wednesday.
The girls team, meanwhile, picked up two wins behind leader Cecelia Saint, who placed sixth on the 1.8-mile course.
The Westerly boys defeated Quest, 15-50, but lost to Wickford, 22-36, and Narragansett, 23-34.
Scorers in addition to West were Tyler Falcone (seventh overall, 12:59), Owen Sassi (13th, 13:28), AJ Gencarelli (16th, 13:33) and John Koulbanis (17th, 13:36).
The Westerly girls defeated Quest, 15-50, and Narragansett, 20-40, but lost to Wickford, 23-32.
Teammates trailing Saint were Virginia Royce (seventh overall, 13:55), Emerson Federico (eighth, 13:59), Amelia Maher (10th, 14:25) and Ava Lidestri (11th, 14:31).
— Ken Sorensen
