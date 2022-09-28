NORTH KINGSTOWN — Greg West was first overall and Westerly Middle's boys cross country team had five finishers in the top eight as it swept a quad-meet on Wednesday.
Westerly defeated Quest, 15-46, Wickford, 23-32, and Narragansett, 19-42.
West turned in a time of 12:54 on the 1.95-mile course. He was followed by Jack Zerbarini (fifth, 13:43), Tyler Falcone (sixth, 13:46), Owen Sassi (seventh, 13:47) and Jacob Harwood (eighth, 13:50).
In the girls meet, Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, but lost to Wickford, 18-44, and Narragansett, 25-32.
Sara Morrone (third, 16:06) was the top finisher for the girls team. Other scorers were Kennedy Turner (10th, 17:20), Addison Myllymaki (21st, 18:30), Violet Poquette (25th, 19:10) and Avery Falcone (37th, 21:09).
— Ken Sorensen
