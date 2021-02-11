SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle's Juliana Voisinet scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in a girls basketball loss to Curtis Corner, 40-34, on Thursday.
Westerly (0-2) only trailed by two points with two minutes to go.
Kate Rafferty made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points. She also had four rebounds and four blocks. Lyla Auth contributed six points.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.