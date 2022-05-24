WESTERLY — Lyla Auth pitched a five-hitter and struck out 17 as Westerly Middle defeated Scituate, 2-1, in the first round of the middle school state softball tournament Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Auth walked just two batters and allowed five hits pitching all seven innings.
Westerly scored the winning run in the sixth inning, when Isabella Mazzarese hit a two-out triple to right field to score Ella Keegan. Keegan had singled earlier in the inning and stole second and third.
Westerly's scored its other run in the fourth inning. Mazzarese (2 for 3) singled. Courtesy-runner Hannah LaMotte stole second and third, and scored on a Scituate error.
Frankie Arnold finished 3 for 3 for seventh-seeded Westerly.
Westerly next plays at No. 2 Gallagher in Smithfield on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
