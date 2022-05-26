SMITHFIELD — Frankie Arnold and Ella Keegan both went 3 for 5 with an RBI and seventh-seeded Westerly Middle defeated No. 2 Gallagher, 9-4, in the state middle school softball tournament Thursday.
Pitcher Lyla Auth struck out 10 in the quarterfinal-round victory.
Westerly next plays at No. 3 Chariho on either Wednesday or Thursday in the semifinals.
— Ken Sorensen
