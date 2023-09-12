JAMESTOWN - Martin Pascale, James Fusaro and Leven Fusaro scored goals as Westerly Middle fell to Jamestown, 5-3, in a boys soccer game.
Thaddeus Santoro and Blake Gears played well on defense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kontyras records hat trick
WESTERLY — Jayana Kontyras scored three unassisted goals to record a hat trick as Westerly opened its season with a victory.
Kontyras also assisted on a goal by Elise Bowne.
Lucia Mathieu and Hazel Gervasini played well on defense.
“I am so proud of these girls and their hard work,” Westerly coach Brianna Jarrett said. “They played very well together and looking forward to a great season!”
- Rich Zalusky
