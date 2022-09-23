WESTERLY — Adrian Gencarelli scored for Westerly in its 2-1 loss to Narragansett in a middle school boys soccer game Friday.
Goalkeeper Ben Eaton made seven saves in the loss. Midfielder Liam Jacobson played well, as did defenders Caleb Martin and Judah Schackner.
— Ken Sorensen
