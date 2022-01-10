WESTERLY — Westerly Middle went on a 16-0 run starting midway through the third quarter and downed Curtis Corner, 33-32, in a middle school girls basketball game Monday.
Westerly trailed 24-15 in the third quarter before the outburst.
Lyla Auth finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals for Westerly. Peyton Pietraszka hit a pair of 3s and scored six points to go with four rebounds and three steals, and Danica Jarrett added eight rebounds and five steals.
Westerly next travels to Chariho on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
