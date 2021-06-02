WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mike Poole pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Westerly Middle baseball team defeated Chariho Middle, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Zach Miner tripled and drove in a run. Poole, Grayson Simmons, Cooper Maher and Thomas Fiore all contributed RBIs.
Westerly (4-1) next plays at Narragansett on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
