SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Mike Poole struck out 13 and pitched a complete game as Westerly Middle handed Curtis Corner its first baseball loss of the season, 2-1, on Tuesday.
Zach Miner's two-out, two-run single in the third inning resulted in both Westerly runs. Jack Zerbarini, Jayden Parker, Angelo DiSpirito, and Chase Wycall turned in big defensive plays during the win.
Westerly (6-1) next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
