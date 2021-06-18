WESTERLY — Zach Miner pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts as Westerly Middle closed the baseball season with a win against Chariho Middle, 3-0, on Thursday.
Grayson Simmons doubled twice for Westerly. Cooper Maher finished with two singles and Angelo DiSpirito drove in a run.
Westerly finished the season at 9-1 sharing the Southern Division title with Curtis Corner. The two teams split during the regular season.
— Keith Kimberlin
