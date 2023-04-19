WESTERLY — Christian Mancini picked a complete game one-hitter striking out 12 as Westerly Middle beat Wickford, 7-0, in a baseball game on Tuesday.
Mancini doubled twice and drove in two runs. Luke Gwaltney contributed four hits and three RBIs. Jack Zerbarini and Logan Cronin also had RBIs for Westerly (2-0).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.