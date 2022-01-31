EXETER — Ella Keegan scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and made six steals as Westerly Middle beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 55-28, in a girls basketball game on Monday.
Danica Jarrett added six points and nine rebounds, and Madison Pellegrino finished with six points and eight rebounds.
Westerly (8-1) closes the regular season on Thursday hosting Davisville.
— Keith Kimberlin
