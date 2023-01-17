WESTERLY — Mike Joyce scored 20 points and Jack Zerbarini contributed 17 as Westerly Middle defeated Warwick Veterans, 56-46, in a boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Zerbarini, who came off the bench to replace an injured starter, was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Westerly took a 44-42 lead in the second half on a 3-pointer by Greg West.
Westerly (5-4, 4-3 Southern Division) next hosts Chariho at Westerly High on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.