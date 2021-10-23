SMITHFIELD — Westerly Middle's Greg West finished seventh in the middle school boys state cross country championship meet Saturday at Bryant University.
West, a seventh grader, completed the 1.86-mile course in 11:01. He was the first runner in his grade to finish the race.
Grislis Blake of Narragansett won the race in 10:28.
Westerly's Owen Sassi was 53rd (12:05), and Tyler Falcone finished 59th (12:10).
North Cumberland won the team title with 55 points, and Barrington was second with 80. Westerly did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
In the girls race, Chariho's Zoe Liguori-Bills was 26th in 12:48.
Westerly's Ceci Saint placed 48th in 13:09, and Virginia Royce was 49th with the same time. Emerson Federico was 66th in 13:34.
North Cumberland's Charli McCue won the race in 11:15. Cole won the team title with 81 points, and Barrington was second with 83.
Neither Chariho nor Westerly had enough runners for a team score.
— Keith Kimberlin
