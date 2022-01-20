WESTERLY — Westerly Middle opened up a 15-point lead after the first quarter and beat Feinstein Middle, 50-24, in a girls basketball game Thursday.
Westerly (6-0) led 17-2 after the first quarter. Lyla Auth led Westerly in scoring with 11 points. Madison Pellegrino added eight points, and Emerson Federico had six assists.
Eleven of the 13 Westerly girls that played in the game scored.
The Bulldogs next host Deering on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.