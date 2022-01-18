EAST GREENWICH — Danica Jarrett led the offense, Emerson Federico keyed the defense and the Westerly Middle girls basketball team held Cole to three third-quarter points to post a 52-41 win Tuesday.
Westerly's strong defense in the third period allowed it to take a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
Federico "played great man-to-man defense on Cole's best player all game and really took Cole out of their rhythm in the third," Westerly coach Michael Reyes said in an email.
Jarrett had a fine all-around game, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Westerly (5-0). Lyla Auth added 11 points and five rebounds, and Peyton Pietraszka and Madison Pellegrino scored eight points apiece.
Westerly next hosts Feinstein Middle on Thursday.
— Ken Sorensen
