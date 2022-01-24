WEST WARWICK — Westerly Middle's girls basketball team dropped its first game of the season, falling to Deering, 38-31, on Monday.
Westerly (6-1) trailed 20-18 at the half, but led 28-23 after three quarters.
Peyton Petraszka finished with 10 points and five rebounds for Westerly.
Westerly next travels to Jamestown for a game on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.