WESTERLY — Thomas Fiore and Luke Gwaltney combined for a one-hitter as Westerly Middle beat Chariho, 4-0, in a middle school baseball game on Tuesday.
They struck out 10 Chariho batters. Christian Mancini drove in two runs. Jackson Mankoff, Jack Parker and Grayson Simmons each reached based twice.
Westerly (4-2-1) finishes the regular season on Thursday, hosting Portsmouth.
— Keith Kimberlin
