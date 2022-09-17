WESTERLY – Owen Faubert scored three goals as Westerly Middle defeated Jamestown, 6-1, in a middle school boys soccer game on Friday.
Adrian Gencarelli, Blake Gears and Liam Jacobson also scored for the Bulldogs. Lucas Fusaro contributed two assists and Caleb Martin and Gears had one each.
— Keith Kimberlin
