WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ava D'Ortona pitched 4⅔ innings of scoreless relief as Westerly Middle defeated Chariho Middle, 10-2, in a softball game Friday.
D'Ortona did not allow a hit. She struck out out three and walked two.
The game was tied at 2 before Westerly scored five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to secure the victory.
Ella Keegan had two hits and drove in four runs, while Bella Austin had two hits and four RBIs for Westerly. Lyla Auth doubled and drove in a pair, and Brooke Power scored three times.
— Keith Kimberlin
