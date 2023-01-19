WESTERLY — Dan Cummings scored 27 points as Westerly Middle defeated Chariho Middle, 69-54, in a boys basketball game on Thursday.
Cummings scored 21 of his points in the second half. Landon Husereau finished with 12, Greg West had 11 and Ben Eaton contributed 10.
Westerly led 25-18 at the half.
Westerly (6-5, 5-3) next hosts Fitch on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.