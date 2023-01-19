KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Junior; Kessler hit a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to give Wheeler a win over Lyman Memorial. Kessler finished with 17 points in the victory.

RYAN GRUCZKA, Stonington, Boys Track, Senior; Gruczka finished second in the mile at the East Coast Invitational in Providence. Grucka, who had a time of 4:25.50, will be running for Northeastern next season.

ROBBIE WADE, Westerly, Boys Track, Junior; Wade placed second in the 400 at the East Coast Invitational on Saturday. Wade finished with a time of 53.22.

4x800 RELAY TEAM, Chariho, Girls Track; Brooke Kanaczet, Ella Murphy, Kara Linke and Erin vonHousen established a school record at the East Coast Invitational in Providence. They combined for a time of 10:45.08. The previous record was 10:52.

Vote

View Results