NORTH KINGSTOWN — Greg West finished second and the Westerly Middle boys cross country team earned two wins in a quad meet on Monday.
West completed the 1.9-mile course in 12:31. Westerly lost to Davisville, 24-32, but beat Quest, 15-47, and Chariho, 15-46.
Other Westerly scorers were Jack Zerbarini (fifth, 12:42), Tyler Falcone (sixth, 12:59), Jacob Harwood (eighth, 13:08) and Owen Sassi (11th, 13:52).
In the girls race, Westerly's Sara Morrone placed eighth (16:02). Other Westerly scorers were Kennedy Turner (12th, 17:25), Avery Falcone (27th, 19:00), Addison Myllymaki (28th, 19:01) and Isabella Muccion (29th, 19:04).
Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, but lost to Davisville, 18-43, and Chariho (16-46).
— Keith Kimberlin
