SMITHFIELD — Westerly Middle's Greg West finished 17th in the state boys cross country meet Saturday at Deerfield Park.
West completed the 1.9-mile course in 10:59. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jacob Harwood (31st, 11:18), Owen Sassi (51st, 11:37), Tyler Falcone (73rd, 12:00) and Patrick Fowler (101st, 12:35).
Westerly finished seventh of 14 teams with 192 points. Cole was first with 50, and North Cumberland took second with 71.
Warwick Middle sixth grader Kingston Bayha won the race in 10:04.
In the girls race, Chariho's Zoe Liguori-Bills was 18th in 12:18. Teammate Meriden Alge finished 80th in 13:33.
Westerly's Sara Morrone was 56th in 13:00.
McCourt Middle seventh grader Cecelice Ludwig won the girls race (11:10). North Cumberland won the team competition with 49 points. Portsmouth was second with 88.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.