EAST GREENWICH — Westerly Middle's Greg West finished second in the Southern Division boys cross country championship meet in a closely contested race on Monday.
West posted a time of 10:35 on the 1.8-mile course. Colby Flynn of Cole Middle won the race with the same time.
Westerly finished third as a team and qualified for the state meet. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jack Zerbarini (10th, 11:21), Jacob Harwood (13th, 11:26), Owen Sassi (20th, 11:44) and Tyler Falcone (28th, 12:01).
The race had 167 runners.
In the girls race, Sara Morrone was Westerly's top finisher, placing 18th in 13:45. She qualified for the state meet as an individual.
Westerly finished eighth as a team. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Kennedy Turner (59th, 15:31), Violet Poquette (71st, 15:53), Avery Falcone (101st, 16:36) and Addison Myllymaki (108th, 16:48).
Lucy Stowe of Davisville won the race, which had 157 runners, in 11:49.
The state meet is Saturday at Deerfield Park in Smithfield.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.