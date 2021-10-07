EAST GREENWICH — Greg West finished third, but the Westerly Middle boys cross country team dropped a pair of races at East Greenwich High on Wednesday.
West covered the 1.86-mile course in 11:23. Westerly lost to Cole, 24-36 and Curtis Corner, 22-35.
Other scorers for Westerly were Tyler Falcone (ninth, 12:14), Owen Sassi (10th, 12:17), Jacob Harwood (12th, 12:21) and Patrick Fowler (21st, 12:49).
In the girls race, Westerly lost to Cole, 19-38, and Curtis Corner, 27-28.
Cecelia Saint was the first Westerly runner across the line placing seventh in 13:12.
The other Westerly scorers were Virginia Royce (eighth, 13:13), Emerson Federico (ninth, 13:14), Ava Lidestri (10th, 13:23) and Amelia Maher (17th, 13:54).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.