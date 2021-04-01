WOOD RIVER JCT. — Westerly Middle's girls cross country team swept a quad meet on Wednesday.
Westerly defeated Chariho (15-44), Davisville (20-26) and Compass (16-41).
Westerly's Cali West won the 1.86-mile race in 11:55. Peyton Pietraska was second (13:24) followed by Emerson Federico, fourth (13:32), Cecelia Saint, sixth (13:39) and Sofia Cillino, eighth (13:43).
In the boys race, Westerly lost to Chariho (26-31), Davisville (27-28) and Compass (25-32).
Westerly's Greg West finished second in the race in 10:51. Other scorers for Westerly were Tyler Falcone, eighth (13:14), AJ Gencarelli, 12th (13:42), Brock Crowley, 15th (13:59) and Aidan Morrone, 27th (16:01).
Westerly next competes on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
