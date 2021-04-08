NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle's Cali West finished first in a girls cross country race Wednesday as the Bulldogs split a meet with Narragansett and Wickford.
West covered the two-mile course in 14:01. Westerly defeated Narragansett (24-27), but lost to Wickford (27-42).
Other Westerly scorers were Peyton Pietraska second (15:22), Cecelia Saint 10th (16:02), Sofia Cillino 11th (16:03) and Allyson Faubert 15th (17:30).
In the boys race, Westerly lost to Narragansett, 20-39, and Wickford, 20-41.
Westerly's Greg West was third in 12.51. Other Westerly scorers were Tyler Falcone 10th (14:06), A.J. Gencarelli 15th (15:25), John Koulbanis 18th (15:48) and Brock Crowley 24th (16:37).
Westerly next competes on Wednesday at East Greenwich.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.