WOOD RIVER JCT. — Max Marshall scored 20 points and Chariho Middle held on to defeat Westerly in a boys middle school basketball game Tuesday.
Mike Poole scored 15 points, and Caleb Williams had 14 for Westerly (0-3).
Chariho improved to 1-1.
The two teams play again on Thursday at Westerly at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
