EAST GREENWICH — Caleb Williams scored 15 points and Westerly Middle handed Cole Middle its first loss of the season, 54-52, in a boys basketball game on Thursday.
Thomas Fiore and Logan Cronin both had nine points for the Bulldogs.
Westerly shot 12 of 18 (66%) from the free-throw line.
Brayden Antoch helped hold Cole off by making three late free throws.
Cole is 4-1. Westerly (4-2) next plays at Deering on Monday in West Warwick.
— Keith Kimberlin
