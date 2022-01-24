WEST WARWICK — Westerly Middle made 15 of 21 free-throw attempts to beat Deering, 74-50, in a middle school boys basketball game Monday afternoon.
Brayden Antoch led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 points. Thomas Fiore and Ben Eaton added 15 each.
Deering dropped to 5-2 with the loss.
Westerly (5-2) next hosts Jamestown on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
