WESTERLY — Braydon Antoch scored 12 points to lead the Westerly Middle boys basketball team to a 37-32 victory over Cole on Tuesday.
Antoch went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to help Westerly secure the win.
Tom Fiore added 10 points, and Caleb Williams had 11 rebounds for Westerly (3-2), which next plays at Feinstein on Thursday at 5 p.m.
