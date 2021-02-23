NORTH KINGSTOWN — Davisville turned back Westerly Middle, 40-28, in a girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Westerly trailed by five points with about three minutes to go, but could not make up the difference.
Juliana Voisinet led Westerly with nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Madison Pelligrino finished with six points and five rebounds.
Westerly next travels to Chariho on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
